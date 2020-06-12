/
2 bedroom apartments
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Ogden, UT
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1325 E 6225 S
1325 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
For Rent 1325 E 6225 S, South Ogden 84405 No smoking, no pets. Contact Terry Venable @ 801-628-2727 John W. Hansen & Associates Real Estate
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
5660 Meadow Lane #145
5660 South Meadow Lane, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$675
840 sqft
5660 Meadow Lane #145 Available 06/01/20 Meadow lane condo, South Ogden - This South Ogden condo is located close to local amenities and area recreation.
Results within 1 mile of South Ogden
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
829 Healy St
829 Healy Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
882 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3511 S Quincy #2
3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
Results within 5 miles of South Ogden
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Taylor
8 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
1 Unit Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2242 Ogden Ave Unit A
2242 Ogden Ave, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt. by Downtown?? - Property Id: 228295 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
824 Canyon Rd.
824 Canyon Road, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with huge backyard in Ogden - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a HUGE backyard.
1 Unit Available
2198 W 5600 S
2198 West 5600 South, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2198 W 5600 S Available 06/30/20 - (RLNE5831230)
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.
Hillcrest - Bonneville
1 Unit Available
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Kelsey @ 801.999.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Kelsey at 801.999.
