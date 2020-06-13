/
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, UT
Santa Clara Heights
1 Unit Available
1807 Desert Dawn
1807 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
6 Month Furnished Home in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 6 Month Lease, Furnished Home.This beautiful home in Santa Clara sits on a corner lot. Has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, whole house fan to cool down in minutes, & central vac.
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
1 Unit Available
855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita)
855 West 1130 North Circle, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Spacious Furnished One Bedroom-Utilities Included. - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Brand New, Never Lived in, Furnished One Bedroom. Very Spacious, and Open Floor Plan.
1 Unit Available
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001
1845 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1740 sqft
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001 Available 08/17/20 Fully Furnished Condo Available - Come check out this amazing unit! 3 bed, 2 bath Las Palmas unit. This unit is located in the quietest area in Las Palmas.
1 Unit Available
234 S 200 E #1
234 S 200 E, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St.
1 Unit Available
1019 N. 1950 E.
1019 N 1950 E, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
FURNISHED - Your Casita Favorita! - This is it! You have found it, an affordable modern looking place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.
1 Unit Available
448 East Telegraph St. #123
448 Telegraph Street, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$745
400 sqft
Furnished One Bedroom in 55 + Older Community! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Furnished Home in Cherokee Springs. 55 + Older Community Large Living Room and Kitchen Washer/Dryer in Unit. One Level.
1 Unit Available
1930 Respite Lane
1930 E Respite Ln, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
1930 Respite Lane Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Professionally Decorated Town Home For Rent - This newer professionally decorated beautiful Washington home located of Washington Parkway. This home comes fully decorated and furnished.