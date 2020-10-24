Neighborhood Guide: Sandy
Check out the top neighborhoods in Sandy for renting an apartment: Sandy Woods, Sandy Civic Center, Edgemont and more
1. Sandy WoodsSee all 7 apartments in Sandy Woods
1 of 33Verified7 Units AvailableAxio 840032 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UTSandy Woods1 Bedroom$1,145784 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,289996 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6491320 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:43 AM
1 of 101 Unit Available8090 So. 650 E.8090 650 East, Sandy, UTSandy Woods4 Bedrooms$1,3001750 sqftLast updated October 24 at 03:11 AM
2. Sandy Civic CenterSee all 4 apartments in Sandy Civic Center
1 of 68Verified14 Units AvailableThe Park at City Center213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UTSandy Civic Center1 Bedroom$1,307742 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5231128 sqft3 BedroomsAskLast updated October 24 at 12:45 AM
1 of 14Verified5 Units AvailableLegends at River Oaks9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UTSandy Civic Center1 Bedroom$1,075672 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,210883 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,4451091 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:42 AM
3. EdgemontSee all 4 apartments in Edgemont
1 of 47Verified9 Units AvailableRockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UTEdgemont1 Bedroom$1,0071000 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2381216 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,3491333 sqftLast updated October 24 at 01:39 AM
1 of 42Verified14 Units AvailableAlpine Meadows845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UTEdgemont1 Bedroom$1,050727 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2991052 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,5991269 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:28 AM
