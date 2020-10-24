Neighborhood Guide: Sandy

Check out the top neighborhoods in Sandy for renting an apartment: Sandy Woods, Sandy Civic Center, Edgemont and more

Last updated October 24 2020 at 3:11 AM

  1. 1. Sandy Woods

    See all 7 apartments in Sandy Woods

    1 of 33

    Verified
    7 Units Available
    Axio 8400
    32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
    Sandy Woods
    1 Bedroom
    $1,145
    784 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,289
    996 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,649
    1320 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

    1 of 10

    1 Unit Available
    8090 So. 650 E.
    8090 650 East, Sandy, UT
    Sandy Woods
    4 Bedrooms
    $1,300
    1750 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 03:11 AM

  2. 2. Sandy Civic Center

    See all 4 apartments in Sandy Civic Center

    1 of 68

    Verified
    14 Units Available
    The Park at City Center
    213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
    Sandy Civic Center
    1 Bedroom
    $1,307
    742 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,523
    1128 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:45 AM

    1 of 14

    Verified
    5 Units Available
    Legends at River Oaks
    9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
    Sandy Civic Center
    1 Bedroom
    $1,075
    672 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,210
    883 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,445
    1091 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:42 AM

  3. 3. Edgemont

    See all 4 apartments in Edgemont

    1 of 47

    Verified
    9 Units Available
    Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
    903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
    Edgemont
    1 Bedroom
    $1,007
    1000 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,238
    1216 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,349
    1333 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:39 AM

    1 of 42

    Verified
    14 Units Available
    Alpine Meadows
    845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
    Edgemont
    1 Bedroom
    $1,050
    727 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,299
    1052 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,599
    1269 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:28 AM

