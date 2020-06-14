16 Apartments for rent in Roy, UT with gym
Roy still utilizes the same seven streets four going east to west and three going north to south that were originally laid out in the city center. Along the southern border of town lies Cousin Street, so named because at the time, every inhabitant on it was a cousin of the other. This may very well still be true but no one’s admitting it.
The soil may not be rich and the conditions may occasionally be quite harsh, but Roy, Utah has one magnificent thing going for itself: the lowest home prices in the state. It also has a gloriously impressive backyard, even if that soil isn’t ideal for strawberries and summer squash. Residents enjoy a remarkably outdoorsy lifestyle, thanks to a low cost of living and endless recreational opportunities. Utah may get a bad rap for a few reasons, some more warranted than others but none of them are in response to the activities afforded by the landscape. Mountains, valleys, deserts and lush lawns, Roy can proudly claim it has a taste of every setting. And though the winters may be heavy with snow and the summers high in heat, Roy is undeniably a t friendly town, happy to welcome all eager to pursue a quiet, safe living with the nuclear unit in tow. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Roy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.