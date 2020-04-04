All apartments in Providence
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

452 W 85 S

452 W 85 S · (435) 232-2482
Location

452 W 85 S, Providence, UT 84332

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417

Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.
-smart home locks, lights, thermostat, Doorbell, & Garage door
-2 car spacious garage (fits my small SUV, GMC Duramax & Shelves/chest freezer)
-Large main living with additional loft living area upstairs
-large master bedroom with big south facing window, master bath, and Walk in Closet
-HOA pool, hot tub, & Club house under construction for completion within the year.
-walking distance from LDS church, Maceys, Spring Creek middle school, Providence Post Office, Megaplex Movie Theater, several banks and more!
-Well trained-pet friendly with $500 deposit and $100/month pet rent.
-move in May 1st. 2020
Property Id 249417

(RLNE5664972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 W 85 S have any available units?
452 W 85 S has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 452 W 85 S have?
Some of 452 W 85 S's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 W 85 S currently offering any rent specials?
452 W 85 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 W 85 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 W 85 S is pet friendly.
Does 452 W 85 S offer parking?
Yes, 452 W 85 S does offer parking.
Does 452 W 85 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 W 85 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 W 85 S have a pool?
Yes, 452 W 85 S has a pool.
Does 452 W 85 S have accessible units?
No, 452 W 85 S does not have accessible units.
Does 452 W 85 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 W 85 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 W 85 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 W 85 S does not have units with air conditioning.
