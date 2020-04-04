452 W 85 S

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417
Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.
-smart home locks, lights, thermostat, Doorbell, & Garage door
-2 car spacious garage (fits my small SUV, GMC Duramax & Shelves/chest freezer)
-Large main living with additional loft living area upstairs
-large master bedroom with big south facing window, master bath, and Walk in Closet
-HOA pool, hot tub, & Club house under construction for completion within the year.
-walking distance from LDS church, Maceys, Spring Creek middle school, Providence Post Office, Megaplex Movie Theater, several banks and more!
-Well trained-pet friendly with $500 deposit and $100/month pet rent.
-move in May 1st. 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249417
Property Id 249417
(RLNE5664972)