466 East 2170 North

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 car garage - Make this accumulate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home your humble abode today! This town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the kitchen has custom cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and stunning stainless steel appliances. This unit features tile and carpet through out the home, there are washer and dyer hook ups, and this unit also includes a large 2 car garage, as well as central heating and air. The open floor plan makes this feel like a single family home. This town home allows up to 4 unrelated occupants.



Animal Policy: Accepted; 1 max, no cats.

Utilities: (in tenant's name) Dominion-gas/heat and Rocky Mountain Power-electric

Utilities: (in owner's name)HOA-water/sewer/garbage

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 a month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

