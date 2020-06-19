All apartments in North Logan
466 East 2170 North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

466 East 2170 North

466 East 2170 North · (435) 755-8689
Location

466 East 2170 North, North Logan, UT 84341

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 466 East 2170 North · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1461 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 car garage - Make this accumulate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home your humble abode today! This town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the kitchen has custom cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and stunning stainless steel appliances. This unit features tile and carpet through out the home, there are washer and dyer hook ups, and this unit also includes a large 2 car garage, as well as central heating and air. The open floor plan makes this feel like a single family home. This town home allows up to 4 unrelated occupants.

Animal Policy: Accepted; 1 max, no cats.
Utilities: (in tenant's name) Dominion-gas/heat and Rocky Mountain Power-electric
Utilities: (in owner's name)HOA-water/sewer/garbage
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 a month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 option 2

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2447892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 East 2170 North have any available units?
466 East 2170 North has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 466 East 2170 North have?
Some of 466 East 2170 North's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 East 2170 North currently offering any rent specials?
466 East 2170 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 East 2170 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 East 2170 North is pet friendly.
Does 466 East 2170 North offer parking?
Yes, 466 East 2170 North does offer parking.
Does 466 East 2170 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 East 2170 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 East 2170 North have a pool?
No, 466 East 2170 North does not have a pool.
Does 466 East 2170 North have accessible units?
No, 466 East 2170 North does not have accessible units.
Does 466 East 2170 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 East 2170 North has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 East 2170 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 466 East 2170 North has units with air conditioning.
