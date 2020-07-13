Apartment List
8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Logan, UT

Contact for Availability
Bridger Pointe
1585 N 400 E, North Logan, UT
1 Bedroom
$915
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1129 sqft
A modern, downtown apartment complex with attached garages. On-site pool and sundeck, fitness center, and playground. Appliance packages available. Homes offer a washer and dryer hookup and a private balcony or patio.

1 Unit Available
453 E 2170 N
453 East 2170 North, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
453 E 2170 N Available 09/11/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Town Home is located near Utah State University, Logan Regional Hospital, and Logan City shopping centers. There is a wonderful park onsite.
Results within 1 mile of North Logan

1 Unit Available
Bridger
23 Somerset Place
23 Somerset Place, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1224 sqft
23 Somerset Place Available 07/24/20 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath with a 2 Car Garage - This is a large 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with new carpet. It includes a 1 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. It's within minutes of USU. Near a bus stop and park.
Results within 5 miles of North Logan
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Station
555 South 100 East, Smithfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1544 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!\n\nSmithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 Unit Available
Ellis
152 S 500 W Unit B
152 South 500 West, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
1003 sqft
Pet Friendly! 2 br w/ den and 1 full bath Duplex for Immediate move-in! - A great basement unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a den , approx. 1005 sq. ft. Available for immediate move-in.

1 Unit Available
452 W 85 S
452 W 85 S, Providence, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Wilson
193 E 200 S
193 East 200 South, Logan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$995
193 E 200 S Available 05/01/20 This adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath house! Pet Friendly! Will be available in May! - This 4 bedroom house is pet friendly! Call today to ask about our pet policy.

1 Unit Available
766 South 340 East
766 S 340 E, Cache County, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,790
2700 sqft
766 South 340 East Available 08/08/20 Brand New Smithfield Home for Rent with Resort Style Amenities! - Beautiful open floor plan with spacious master suite, walk-in closets, luxury LVP floors, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances, 9 ft

