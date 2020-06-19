All apartments in Nibley
Find more places like 3870 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nibley, UT
/
3870 South Main Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

3870 South Main Street

3870 South Main Street · (435) 755-8689 ext. 1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3870 South Main Street, Nibley, UT 84321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3870 South Main Street · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Nibley - Schedule a time to see this cute recently update 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Nibley today! This unit features a large kitchen/living room area, a 2 car garage, and large back yard that is fenced.

Animal Policy: Not Accepted
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Nibley- water usage/sewer/garbage, Dominion-gas and Rocky Mountain-electric
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2726691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3870 South Main Street have any available units?
3870 South Main Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3870 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3870 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3870 South Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 3870 South Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nibley.
Does 3870 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 3870 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 3870 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3870 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3870 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 3870 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 3870 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 3870 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3870 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3870 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3870 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3870 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3870 South Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Layton, UTOgden, UTClearfield, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTWest Haven, UT
Centerville, UTSmithfield, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UTBrigham City, UT
Syracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTLogan, UTHarrisville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeUtah State University
Weber State University
Independence University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity