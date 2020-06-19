3870 South Main Street

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Nibley - Schedule a time to see this cute recently update 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Nibley today! This unit features a large kitchen/living room area, a 2 car garage, and large back yard that is fenced.



Animal Policy: Not Accepted

Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Nibley- water usage/sewer/garbage, Dominion-gas and Rocky Mountain-electric

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5 month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.



(RLNE2726691)