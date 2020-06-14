Apartment List
/
UT
/
marriott slaterville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Marriott-Slaterville, UT with garage

Marriott-Slaterville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather,... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Results within 5 miles of Marriott-Slaterville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hillcrest - Bonneville
1 Unit Available
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
1066 35th St.
1066 35th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1066 35th St. Available 06/15/20 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln - Edison
1 Unit Available
654 North Street
654 North Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2444 Andover St
2444 Andover, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2444 Andover St Available 07/07/20 Beautiful town home for rent in West Haven - Built in 2015, beautiful town home with open layout, 1 car garage and a spacious master suite. Walk in closet and master bath in master suite.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
729 E 2700 N
729 East 2700 North, North Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2952 S. 4700 W.
2952 South 4700 West, Weber County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
Taylor 3 Bedroom Home!! - Nice country home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 3 car garage/carport! Updated gas fireplace, central air, good size mud/laundry room. $1,275 Month, $1,275 Deposit. See Website: http://www.tourfactory.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mt Ogden
1 Unit Available
1408 BINFORD ST
1408 Binford Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
The beautiful home is located above Harrison, in front of Polk Elementary School and walking distance to Ogden High School This basement was just 100% remodeled.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
Results within 10 miles of Marriott-Slaterville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 E 660 South
235 E 660 S, Willard, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 6 bedroom family home in great neighborhood - Property Id: 31970 Beautiful 6 bedroom 3 bath home with views of the mountain and Willard Bay. 2 car attached garage. Trailer parking available in common area. Large 11'x14' shed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Point
1 Unit Available
4047 W 1800 N
4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
4413 sqft
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1351 N. 2660 W.
1351 N 2660 W, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marriott-Slaterville, UT

Marriott-Slaterville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Marriott-Slaterville 2 BedroomsMarriott-Slaterville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarriott-Slaterville 3 BedroomsMarriott-Slaterville Apartments with Garage
Marriott-Slaterville Apartments with GymMarriott-Slaterville Apartments with ParkingMarriott-Slaterville Apartments with Pool
Marriott-Slaterville Apartments with Washer-DryerMarriott-Slaterville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarriott-Slaterville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTKearns, UT
Brigham City, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTLogan, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUtah State University
University of Utah