Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

This beautiful three-bedroom town home is in amazing condition. It has two full bathrooms and one half bathroom, along with a two-car garage and loft upstairs. This community features many walking paths, play grounds, as well as close proximity to shopping and schools. No Pets allowed.

KEY #105