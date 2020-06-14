18 Apartments for rent in Layton, UT with gym
If you hold a grudge against taxes (who doesn't though), Layton may be the city for you. In the 1890s, Layton's citizens protested against having to pay taxes to nearby Kaysville, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court and winning.
Layton is a city in Davis County, Utah, with a population of 67,311. It was founded by a Mormon named Christopher Layton in the 1850s. It has a large mall and a heritage museum in addition to a smattering of shops and restaurants around town, leaving locals with an array of options to keep them busy. You definitely wont feel overwhelmed with options in Layton, but it is a nice place to call home once youre ready to settle into a laid-back groove. Homes are wallet-friendly, and with the two cities nearby, you have access to an airport, nightlife, and urban adventure without being in the thick of it all. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Layton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.