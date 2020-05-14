All apartments in Harrisville
Find more places like 155 W Savannah Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisville, UT
/
155 W Savannah Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

155 W Savannah Ln

155 West Savannah Lane · (801) 621-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT 84414
Harrisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 155 W Savannah Ln · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout. Home also includes fridge, stove dishwasher built in microwave, central air and a 1 car garage. Close to kids playground and North Ogden Aquatic center. Liability insurance required. No smoking. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee, per pet. Tenants pay all utilities.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.
All properties are first come first served.
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants.
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted.
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals.

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to www.froerer.net.

This Harrisville Utah town house for rent through Froerer Real Estate and Property Management LLC.

(RLNE5756292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 W Savannah Ln have any available units?
155 W Savannah Ln has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 W Savannah Ln have?
Some of 155 W Savannah Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 W Savannah Ln currently offering any rent specials?
155 W Savannah Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 W Savannah Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 W Savannah Ln is pet friendly.
Does 155 W Savannah Ln offer parking?
Yes, 155 W Savannah Ln does offer parking.
Does 155 W Savannah Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 W Savannah Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 W Savannah Ln have a pool?
No, 155 W Savannah Ln does not have a pool.
Does 155 W Savannah Ln have accessible units?
No, 155 W Savannah Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 155 W Savannah Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 W Savannah Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 W Savannah Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 155 W Savannah Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 155 W Savannah Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisville 3 BedroomsHarrisville Apartments with Balcony
Harrisville Apartments with GarageHarrisville Apartments with Parking
Harrisville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UT
Layton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Ogden, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity