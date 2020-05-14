Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout. Home also includes fridge, stove dishwasher built in microwave, central air and a 1 car garage. Close to kids playground and North Ogden Aquatic center. Liability insurance required. No smoking. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee, per pet. Tenants pay all utilities.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

All properties are first come first served.

Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants.

Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted.

Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals.



For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to www.froerer.net.



This Harrisville Utah town house for rent through Froerer Real Estate and Property Management LLC.



(RLNE5756292)