Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3798 N 2800 W

3798 North 2800 West · (801) 621-2121
Location

3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT 84404
Farr West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3798 N 2800 W · Avail. Aug 6

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking. Tenants pay all utilities. Liability insurance required.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.
All properties are first come first served with completed application.
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants.
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted.
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals.

All applications must be submitted on our website at www.froerer.net or in person at 2600 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84401

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net

This Farr West property is being offered by Froerer Real Estate and Utah property management and real estate investing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3798 N 2800 W have any available units?
3798 N 2800 W has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3798 N 2800 W have?
Some of 3798 N 2800 W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3798 N 2800 W currently offering any rent specials?
3798 N 2800 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3798 N 2800 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3798 N 2800 W is pet friendly.
Does 3798 N 2800 W offer parking?
Yes, 3798 N 2800 W offers parking.
Does 3798 N 2800 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3798 N 2800 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3798 N 2800 W have a pool?
No, 3798 N 2800 W does not have a pool.
Does 3798 N 2800 W have accessible units?
No, 3798 N 2800 W does not have accessible units.
Does 3798 N 2800 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3798 N 2800 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3798 N 2800 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3798 N 2800 W has units with air conditioning.
