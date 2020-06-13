Apartment List
45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT

Finding an apartment in Clearfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Clinton
1 Unit Available
652 W 800 N # 10
652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space.
Verified

1 of 3

West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

1 of 16

10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.

1 of 9

Sunset
1 Unit Available
31 West 1600 North - 8
31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit. For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Verified

1 of 12

6 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 21

34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 52

10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 27

9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.

1 of 19

South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 27

Muirfield
1 Unit Available
3965 W Augusta Dr.
3965 Augusta Drive, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2527 sqft
3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr.

1 of 28

Boysenberry
1 Unit Available
1861 W Parkview Dr.
1861 W Parkview Dr, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2057 sqft
1861 W Parkview Dr. Available 06/19/20 4 bed 3 bath Townhouse for rent in Syracuse - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath townhouse for Rent in Syracuse, Beautiful home with attached garage.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
710 Valeria Dr
710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and

1 of 21

West Point
1 Unit Available
4047 W 1800 N
4047 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
4413 sqft
Update Large West Point 4 Bedroom Home! - Just Update West Point 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom!! This home has a large open layout with the kitchen and living room separate office and sitting room.

1 of 1

Fremont Estates
1 Unit Available
2847 West 2175 S
2847 West 2175 South, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2564 sqft
2847 West 2175 S Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home - This spacious multi-family home features 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3.

1 of 17

South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.

1 of 12

Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 16

Sunset
1 Unit Available
1974 North 75 West - A
1974 North 75 West, Sunset, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Cozy & spacious 2bed/1bath in quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3222 sqft
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.
City Guide for Clearfield, UT

Clearfield, UT: Birthplace of Nolan Bushwell, the founder of Atari, Inc. and Chuck E. Cheese Pizza. Talk about a good time!

Clearfield is a city in Northern Utah that was settled in 1877. With a population of 30,112, it is a sizeable town, but it didn't experience much growth until the Hill Air Force Base was built in the 1940s. Since then, it has been a steadily growing town that is known for being a peaceful and quiet home for its residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clearfield, UT

Finding an apartment in Clearfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

