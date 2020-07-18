Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room

766 South 340 East Available 08/08/20 Brand New Smithfield Home for Rent with Resort Style Amenities! - Beautiful open floor plan with spacious master suite, walk-in closets, luxury LVP floors, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances, 9 ft ceilings, spacious family room and vinyl privacy fenced back yard . No mowing or yard work, we do that for you, plus no cost to water your lawn water with access to secondary water.



Exclusive access to Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Spa, Recreation Room and community 42 seat state of the art movie theater. Residents can reserve the swimming pool, clubhouse and theater for private parties. Prime location close to schools and shopping!



Photos are of the Woodland Canyon View model home. Some homes vary in style and design.



(RLNE5434393)