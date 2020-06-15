All apartments in Brigham City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

699 W 300 N

699 West 300 North · No Longer Available
Location

699 West 300 North, Brigham City, UT 84302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Family Home in Great Neighborhood - Property Id: 139619

Beautiful fully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath craftsman home located near park (with pickleball courts) and swimming pool. Private lot with no neighbors to the South and West. Minutes from the freeway and all major services. Recently remodeled with new paint, lighting, restored original hardwood floors, carpet and much more. 2 car detached garage plus 2 car carport. Fully fenced yard with pergola, large patio and shed. All appliances included. Plenty of storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139619
Property Id 139619

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 W 300 N have any available units?
699 W 300 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brigham City, UT.
What amenities does 699 W 300 N have?
Some of 699 W 300 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 W 300 N currently offering any rent specials?
699 W 300 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 W 300 N pet-friendly?
No, 699 W 300 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigham City.
Does 699 W 300 N offer parking?
Yes, 699 W 300 N does offer parking.
Does 699 W 300 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 W 300 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 W 300 N have a pool?
Yes, 699 W 300 N has a pool.
Does 699 W 300 N have accessible units?
No, 699 W 300 N does not have accessible units.
Does 699 W 300 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 W 300 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 699 W 300 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 699 W 300 N does not have units with air conditioning.
