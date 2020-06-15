699 W 300 N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Family Home in Great Neighborhood - Property Id: 139619



Beautiful fully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath craftsman home located near park (with pickleball courts) and swimming pool. Private lot with no neighbors to the South and West. Minutes from the freeway and all major services. Recently remodeled with new paint, lighting, restored original hardwood floors, carpet and much more. 2 car detached garage plus 2 car carport. Fully fenced yard with pergola, large patio and shed. All appliances included. Plenty of storage.

No Pets Allowed



