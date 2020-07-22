Apartment List
/
TX
/
woodway
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

66 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodway, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Woodway should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
308 Westlane Circle
308 Westlane Circle, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2850 sqft
3 bedroom home in Woodway! - Home in Woodway!! (RLNE5971664)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
711 Wooded Crest Dr.
711 Wooded Crest Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1912 sqft
- (RLNE5914308)

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
1001 Fairway Rd.
1001 Fairway Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1737 sqft
1001 Fairway Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
929 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
929 Sleepy Hollow Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2071 sqft
929 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 1 mile of Woodway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
8 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit C
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5813 Roxanne
5813 Roxanne Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5813 Roxanne Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 109
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburbs of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; it’s a lifestyle.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5718 Wilshire
5718 Wilshire Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5718 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
205 B Chapel Trail Circle
205 Chapel Trail Cir, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
205 B Chapel Trail Circle Available 07/23/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, two-car garage, and a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
812 Rambler Dr. - 05
812 Rambler Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
830 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. WATER PAID, ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITY. Oaktree Apartments has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
2212 Century
2212 Century Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
2212 Century Available 04/15/20 3 bdr House in Midway ISD! - 3 bdr/2ba home off of Panther Way in Hewitt! (RLNE4340046)
Results within 5 miles of Woodway
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
53 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
15 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$1,030
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
22 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
3 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2846 sqft
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9509 Panther Way
9509 Panther Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
9509 Panther Way Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, wood burning fireplace and carport.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Woodway, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Woodway should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Woodway may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Woodway. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXWaco, TXTemple, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Harker Heights, TXBelton, TXLacy-Lakeview, TXBellmead, TX
Hewitt, TXRobinson, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeMcLennan Community College
Temple CollegeTexas State Technical College
Baylor University