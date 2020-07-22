Apartment List
/
TX
/
woodway
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Woodway, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
1001 Fairway Rd.
1001 Fairway Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1737 sqft
1001 Fairway Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 1 mile of Woodway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
8 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1609 Breezy Dr.
1609 Breezy Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1609 Breezy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1304 Fort Collins
1304 Fort Collins Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2455 sqft
1304 Fort Collins Available 08/15/20 Executive Home for Lease - Beautiful executive home in Western Ridge! Open floor plan with four bedrooms and three baths, plus extra dining area or office. Stained concrete floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5813 Roxanne
5813 Roxanne Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5813 Roxanne Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5718 Wilshire
5718 Wilshire Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5718 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
205 B Chapel Trail Circle
205 Chapel Trail Cir, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
205 B Chapel Trail Circle Available 07/23/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, two-car garage, and a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
800 Rambler Dr. - 13
800 Rambler Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$570
630 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. WATER PAID, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
2212 Century
2212 Century Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
2212 Century Available 04/15/20 3 bdr House in Midway ISD! - 3 bdr/2ba home off of Panther Way in Hewitt! (RLNE4340046)
Results within 5 miles of Woodway
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
53 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
15 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$1,030
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
22 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
3 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
1830 LaPorte
1830 La Porte Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1106 sqft
3/1.5 on a quiet street close to everything! - This 3 bedroom features 1 full bath and a half bath off the main bedroom. It was recently updated and looks great! The one car garage is very deep and offers more space than a normal garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Waco
2328 McFerrin Ave. Rear Apt.
2328 Mcferrin Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
1/1 House with Garage at 2328 McFerrin - This cozy 1 bedroom has quite a bit of space. It has 624 Sq/ft and a garage! Located on a corner lot, it also has its own fenced in back yard. Call today to schedule a viewing! 254-756-2957 (RLNE5976811)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9509 Panther Way
9509 Panther Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
9509 Panther Way Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, wood burning fireplace and carport.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9415 Panther Way
9415 Pantherway, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
9415 Panther Way Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, wood burning fireplace and carport.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
606 Parkwood
606 Park Wood Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
606 Park Wood Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, updated appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodway, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXWaco, TXTemple, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Harker Heights, TXBelton, TXLacy-Lakeview, TXBellmead, TX
Hewitt, TXRobinson, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeMcLennan Community College
Temple CollegeTexas State Technical College
Baylor University