Last updated July 15 2020

92 Apartments for rent in Wolfforth, TX with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
908 11th Street
908 11th St, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
908 11th Street Available 08/07/20 Great 3/2/2 in Wolfforth available for August Move-in - You will fall in love with this 3/2/2 home located in Wolfforth with convenient access to the Highway 82/62.
Results within 5 miles of Wolfforth
Last updated July 15
7 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Last updated July 15
8 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Last updated July 15
51 Units Available
Bowie
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$515
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.
Last updated July 15
$
11 Units Available
West End
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$531
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Last updated July 15
14 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6706 6th Street
6706 6th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
Beautiful home in Frenship district - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with all hard surface flooring. Tile in living area and beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms. Covered patio. Nice fenced back yard with a new fence on its way.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Preston Smith
5702 91st Street
5702 91st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1417 sqft
5702 91st Street Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2/2 in The Meadows close to Preston Smith Elementary - Great 3/2/2 in The Meadows near Preston Smith Elementary and just down the street from the very popular Hoel Park.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Preston Smith
8306 Elkhart Avenue
8306 Elkhart Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2240 sqft
8306 Elkhart Avenue Available 07/25/20 Incredible, Remodeled Home - Preston Smith - Extremely well-maintained. Hardwood Flooring & Carpet in the Bedroom. Updated Light Fixtures. Back Patio great for grilling. Huge Lot. SPEC for Electricity.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West End
6119 22nd Street
6119 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1546 sqft
Sharp house, Great Value in West Lubbock - Tons of space for the dollar. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring. Deck in backyard. Bedrooms generously sized. Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit, per roommate). Pets Considered ($300 pet deposit, per pet).

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6222 15th Street
6222 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1279 sqft
6222 15th Street Available 09/18/20 6222 15th Street - Available in September (RLNE2251836)

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Northridge
5915 16th Street
5915 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1207 sqft
Vaulted ceiling, real hardwood flooring and brick fireplace are just some of the great features in this beautiful home in Frenship ISD.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
11626 Evanston
11626 Evanston Ave, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Luxury End Unit Town Home in Southwest Lubbock for Lease! This immaculate floor plan boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, granite counter tops, large closets and a small yard. Located in the Cooper ISD, shopping and restaurants are minutes away.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6723 8th Street
6723 8th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1470 sqft
Rare 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Frenship Schools! - Wonderfully laid out home with a great backyard deck! Come see this one! Schools: North Ridge Elementary, Terra Vista Middle School, Frenship High School. No roommates considered. Pets considered.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
6410 93rd Street
6410 93rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2088 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home Located In Regal Park And Frenship School District!

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
Remington Park
5320 73rd Street
5320 73rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1673 sqft
Beautiful home in South West Lubbock - This beautiful home is located in an upscale area adjacent to Remington Park. New paint. Isolated master. Ceiling fans. Wood burning fire place. Fenced back yard with large covered patio for entertaining.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6514 91st Street
6514 91st Place, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1471 sqft
Check out this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Southwest Lubbock. Located in Frenship school district, and in the heart of the growth of Lubbock. Lots of shopping and restaurants are located near this home. The neighborhood is quiet.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Wester
5305 43rd Street
5305 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2756 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4/3/2/ Plus Sunroom and Bonus Room that can be used as Game Room, Office Or Dinning Room. House is Located Near Shopping, Restaurant, Texas Tech, Medical District and Entertainment.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7024 34th Place
7024 34th Place, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
New Home In Milwaukee Ridge/ Convenient To Restaurants And Major Shopping Outlets - • Keyed Entry To Huge Home Owners Association Swimming Pool. • Huge Grassed Park with Baseball Area, Volleyball Net and Playground with Equipment.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
5708 109th Street
5708 109th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1922 sqft
Wonderful Gem in Springfield on a cul-de-sac! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths and in immaculate condition. The Open Living area and large kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and breakfast bar make it perfect for anyone to call home.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6810 67th
6810 67th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1587 sqft
Beautiful Luxury Town Home in Primrose Pointe for Lease! This immaculate floor plan boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, granite countertops throughout and a beautiful fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Wolfforth
Last updated July 15
10 Units Available
Arnett Benson
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$524
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$626
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 15
99 Units Available
Wheelock and Monterey
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Wolfforth, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wolfforth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

