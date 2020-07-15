/
3 bedroom apartments
282 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wolfforth, TX
1 Unit Available
908 11th Street
908 11th St, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
908 11th Street Available 08/07/20 Great 3/2/2 in Wolfforth available for August Move-in - You will fall in love with this 3/2/2 home located in Wolfforth with convenient access to the Highway 82/62.
1 Unit Available
601 N 8th Street
601 N 8th St, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 N 8th Street in Wolfforth. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1517 Westminster Avenue
1517 Westminister Ave, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
Introducing our newest listing with an impeccable floor plan, available for August 2020 move in! This combination of a great value and a convenient location will not last this red hot summer.
1 Unit Available
1310 Nottingham Avenue
1310 Nottingham Ave, Wolfforth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1701 sqft
With impeccable updates and located in rapidly expanding Wolfforth, this home will not last in this hot summer market!
51 Units Available
Bowie
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
1 Unit Available
9315 Rochester Ave
9315 Rochester Avenue, Lubbock, TX
9315 Rochester Ave Available 07/17/20 9315 Rochester Ave - Beautiful 4 bedroom in Quincy Park. (RLNE5928438)
1 Unit Available
6540 85th Street
6540 85th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1473 sqft
Beautiful updated 3/2/2 in Frenship Schools - Beautifully updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring in living and updated kitchen backsplash and extra lighting under cabinets. Small storage shed in back yard with plenty of room to play.
1 Unit Available
West End
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting.
1 Unit Available
West End
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1680 sqft
6903 20th Street - Brand New (RLNE5350271)
1 Unit Available
5114 59th Street
5114 59th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1793 sqft
5114 59th Street Available 08/14/20 This Home on a Cul-De-Sac Is Located Near Shopping Mall, Movie Theater & Restaurants! - Schools: Williams Elementary, Wilson Jr. High.
1 Unit Available
6920 96th Street
6920 96th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1640 sqft
6920 96th Street Available 08/03/20 Captivating Home Located In Quincy Park - Our new listing is looking for new tenants to move in August 2020.
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5767 38th Street
5767 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1048 sqft
5767 38th Street Available 08/01/20 - No Roommates, Pets Considered ( Small only), Schools: Lubbock ISD (RLNE4894344)
1 Unit Available
West End
6415 32nd St.
6415 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1172 sqft
6415 32nd St. Available 07/31/20 6415 32nd - A cute 3 bedroom. (RLNE4764267)
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6123 16th St.
6123 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2220 sqft
Available Now ! - Great large 3 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car garage home in Frenship School District .Vinyl plank flooring, and two bonus rooms and isolated primary bedroom. Corner fireplace, Side by side refrigerator, stove microwave, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
7440 104th Street
7440 104th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1578 sqft
7440 104th Street Available 08/28/20 Home Located In Frenship District Near Upland Heights Elementary! - Schools: Upland Heights Elementary, Frenship Jr High, Frenship High School Roommates Considered (3 @ $400 deposit per roommate) Pets Considered,
1 Unit Available
6555 89th Street
6555 89th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
6555 89th Street Available 09/04/20 6555 89th Street - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the FISD school district. Very close to shopping and schools. Spacious floor plan with all the amenities. (RLNE3434453)
1 Unit Available
Remington Park
5423 69th Street
5423 69th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1629 sqft
5423 69th Street Available 08/20/20 House Close To S.
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6706 6th Street
6706 6th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Beautiful home in Frenship district - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with all hard surface flooring. Tile in living area and beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms. Covered patio. Nice fenced back yard with a new fence on its way.
1 Unit Available
Preston Smith
5702 91st Street
5702 91st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1417 sqft
5702 91st Street Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2/2 in The Meadows close to Preston Smith Elementary - Great 3/2/2 in The Meadows near Preston Smith Elementary and just down the street from the very popular Hoel Park.
1 Unit Available
6924 67th Street
6924 67th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1541 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome offers an open living area with luxury touches throughout.
1 Unit Available
Wester
5423 45th
5423 45th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
This adorable property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage located in a well developed neighborhood, located in Lubbock ISD This home features vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace,and gorgeous backyard! Pets are welcome with a $300
1 Unit Available
9706 York Place
9706 York Place, Lubbock, TX
Upscale living at its finest! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, basement, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, a large sitting area upstairs, an in ground pool and a putting green. WOW...
1 Unit Available
11806 Evanston Avenue
11806 Evanston Ave, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
11806 Evanston Avenue Available 08/14/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE! Cooper Schools/ Southwest Corridor/New Construction - 21st Century styling and flair. FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE! In the heart of Lubbock's southwest corridor.
1 Unit Available
5522 102nd Street
5522 102nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1975 sqft
5522 102nd Street Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Home in Cooper District - This beautiful home is in Cooper school district. The landscaping is gorgeous. Great backyard perfect for entertaining or just enjoying.