Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Also for Sale! Please read the entire decription. The lease option of $7000 per month is more for commercial use. Owner will not rent the house only. 1913 sqft 3/2 ranch style home. 2 Water Wells. 2 Septic Tanks. 4 bays 3 side shop w/electric & water. Very private. Single wide has water, electric, kitchen and bathroom and can be use as second dwelling or office or breakroom. There are 12 full campers hook-up spaces. Trucking. RV parking. Storage. Private events. Hub. and on and on and on....