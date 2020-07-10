8113 Gibbs Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car carport and large fenced in backyard. Vinyl hardwood look flooring through out interior for easy maintenance. Dishwasher included. Tenant will need to provide own electric stove and refrigerator. Large utility room for full size washer-dryer. Proof of renters insurance required. Pets considered on case by case basis with an additional monthly pet fee and deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.