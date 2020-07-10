8113 Gibbs Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108 Meadow Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car carport and large fenced in backyard. Vinyl hardwood look flooring through out interior for easy maintenance. Dishwasher included. Tenant will need to provide own electric stove and refrigerator. Large utility room for full size washer-dryer. Proof of renters insurance required. Pets considered on case by case basis with an additional monthly pet fee and deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
