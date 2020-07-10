All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8113 Gibbs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8113 Gibbs Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:02 PM

8113 Gibbs Drive

8113 Gibbs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8113 Gibbs Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car carport and large fenced in backyard. Vinyl hardwood look flooring through out interior for easy maintenance. Dishwasher included. Tenant will need to provide own electric stove and refrigerator. Large utility room for full size washer-dryer. Proof of renters insurance required. Pets considered on case by case basis with an additional monthly pet fee and deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Gibbs Drive have any available units?
8113 Gibbs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8113 Gibbs Drive have?
Some of 8113 Gibbs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 Gibbs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Gibbs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Gibbs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8113 Gibbs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8113 Gibbs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8113 Gibbs Drive offers parking.
Does 8113 Gibbs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 Gibbs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Gibbs Drive have a pool?
No, 8113 Gibbs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Gibbs Drive have accessible units?
No, 8113 Gibbs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Gibbs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 Gibbs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 Gibbs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 Gibbs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas