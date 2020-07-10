Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7717 Corina Dr., White Settlement - This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in White Settlement that has been completed remodeled with all new hardware and fixtures, new paint inside & out, new flooring, and updated electrical & plumbing. The house has Central Heat & AC, washer & dryer connections, an updated and open kitchen with a new stove & dishwasher, and sits on a large lot on a nice street.

(RLNE2690373)