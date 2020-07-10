All apartments in White Settlement
7717 Corina Dr.

7717 Corina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7717 Corina Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7717 Corina Dr., White Settlement - This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in White Settlement that has been completed remodeled with all new hardware and fixtures, new paint inside & out, new flooring, and updated electrical & plumbing. The house has Central Heat & AC, washer & dryer connections, an updated and open kitchen with a new stove & dishwasher, and sits on a large lot on a nice street.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 Corina Dr. have any available units?
7717 Corina Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 7717 Corina Dr. have?
Some of 7717 Corina Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 Corina Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7717 Corina Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 Corina Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7717 Corina Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7717 Corina Dr. offer parking?
No, 7717 Corina Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7717 Corina Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7717 Corina Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 Corina Dr. have a pool?
No, 7717 Corina Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7717 Corina Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7717 Corina Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 Corina Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7717 Corina Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7717 Corina Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7717 Corina Dr. has units with air conditioning.

