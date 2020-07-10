All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:17 AM

413 Kimbrough Street

413 Kimbrough Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 Kimbrough Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
garage
Great brick home close to 820 and I30. Great features including a large kitchen with granite countertops and an island with a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors in all rooms except wet areas. Additional gameroom is has large windows letting in abundant natural light. Low-e vinyl windows throughout. Master has a huge walk-in closet. Good size backyard with 2 storage sheds. Carport in addition to the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Kimbrough Street have any available units?
413 Kimbrough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 413 Kimbrough Street have?
Some of 413 Kimbrough Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Kimbrough Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Kimbrough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Kimbrough Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Kimbrough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 413 Kimbrough Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 Kimbrough Street offers parking.
Does 413 Kimbrough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Kimbrough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Kimbrough Street have a pool?
No, 413 Kimbrough Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Kimbrough Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Kimbrough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Kimbrough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Kimbrough Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Kimbrough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Kimbrough Street does not have units with air conditioning.

