Great brick home close to 820 and I30. Great features including a large kitchen with granite countertops and an island with a breakfast bar. Hardwood floors in all rooms except wet areas. Additional gameroom is has large windows letting in abundant natural light. Low-e vinyl windows throughout. Master has a huge walk-in closet. Good size backyard with 2 storage sheds. Carport in addition to the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Kimbrough Street have any available units?
413 Kimbrough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 413 Kimbrough Street have?
Some of 413 Kimbrough Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Kimbrough Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Kimbrough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.