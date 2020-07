Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Side of Duplex in White Settlement- 1 Bed/ 1 Bath- Affordable living - Cozy one bedroom unit in duplex. Ready for new tenant. Easy access to everything. Nice laminate flooring. Fresh paint. Includes stove and refrigerator. No W/D connections. Easy access to shopping, dining, highways, schools, etc...

Tenant responsible for electric, water and gas.



(RLNE5742725)