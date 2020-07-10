All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 Doreen St

1016 Doreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Doreen Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning, 3-2-2 in bedroom community, tucked away from hustle and bustle. Space maximizing floorplan makes home feel much bigger than the 1300+ sqft. Laminate, carpet and vinly throughout. Kitchen features center island with cooktop, vent hood and breakfast bar. Dining room features large picture windows overlooking lovely landscaped backyard. Back up to greenbelt. Gorgeous green views from backyard.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1016-doreen-st
Copy the link and paste it in your search bar to view the home.

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
817-500-9408

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1016-doreen-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Doreen St have any available units?
1016 Doreen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 1016 Doreen St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Doreen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Doreen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Doreen St is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Doreen St offer parking?
No, 1016 Doreen St does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Doreen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Doreen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Doreen St have a pool?
No, 1016 Doreen St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Doreen St have accessible units?
No, 1016 Doreen St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Doreen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Doreen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Doreen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Doreen St does not have units with air conditioning.

