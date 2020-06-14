Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westworth Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Westworth Village
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Riverbend Trinity Trails
35 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
2031 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Convenience. Natural Surroundings. The Palmer is a modern apartment community designed for those seeking a relaxed and elevated living experience with close proximity to the Trinity River and a multitude of urban amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Westworth Village
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Jennings South
10 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,109
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Far Greater Northside
20 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cultural District
44 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
8 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
41 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Shady Oaks Manor
6 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,077
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cultural District
112 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
42 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,200
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
Western Hills
21 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
River Park
30 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cultural District
23 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,000
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Westworth Village, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westworth Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

