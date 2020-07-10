5849 Carb Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This house has been redone throughout and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has an open concept with the kitchen featuring new cabinets and a breakfast bar overlooking the huge living area. There is new vinyl plank flooring in all areas except the bedrooms which have new carpet. The bathrooms have both been remodeled and are bright spaces. There is a french door leading to the large back yard perfect for entertaining. This home is located in Westworth Village and is close to shopping and dining. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.