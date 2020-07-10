All apartments in Westworth Village
Westworth Village, TX
5849 Carb Drive
5849 Carb Drive

5849 Carb Drive · No Longer Available
Westworth Village
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

5849 Carb Drive, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This house has been redone throughout and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has an open concept with the kitchen featuring new cabinets and a breakfast bar overlooking the huge living area. There is new vinyl plank flooring in all areas except the bedrooms which have new carpet. The bathrooms have both been remodeled and are bright spaces. There is a french door leading to the large back yard perfect for entertaining. This home is located in Westworth Village and is close to shopping and dining. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5849 Carb Drive have any available units?
5849 Carb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
What amenities does 5849 Carb Drive have?
Some of 5849 Carb Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5849 Carb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5849 Carb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5849 Carb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5849 Carb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5849 Carb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5849 Carb Drive offers parking.
Does 5849 Carb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5849 Carb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5849 Carb Drive have a pool?
No, 5849 Carb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5849 Carb Drive have accessible units?
No, 5849 Carb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5849 Carb Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5849 Carb Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5849 Carb Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5849 Carb Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

