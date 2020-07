Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Exquisite 5 bedroom home perfectly positioned on the corner of a cul-de-sac in the highly exclusive guard gated Vaquero community of Westlake, TX. The property has been meticulously maintained. The lease opportunity will be available beginning 12.27.2018. Master suite and guest suite are located on level one. Westlake Academy opportunity. Tenant to confirm dimensions and provided lease information.