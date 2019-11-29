All apartments in West University Place
3019 Lafayette Street

3019 Lafayette · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Lafayette, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Amazing location! Make this 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in highly desirable West University YOUR new dream home. Gorgeous hardwoods are found throughout the home. Chef's Kitchen is equipped with abundant storage, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Formal Living Room could be used as home office. Plenty of natural lighting throughout. Plantation shutters make a gorgeous statement. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with wood flooring. Master Bedroom offers custom built-ins and a resort-like Master Bath with extended shower, jetted tub, and dual vanity with recent granite countertop and vessel sinks. Slate back patio and executive yard with whole home generator. Garage apartment with full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Lafayette Street have any available units?
3019 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 3019 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 3019 Lafayette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 3019 Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Lafayette Street offers parking.
Does 3019 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 3019 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3019 Lafayette Street has accessible units.
Does 3019 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Lafayette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 Lafayette Street does not have units with air conditioning.

