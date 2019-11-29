3019 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Amazing location! Make this 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in highly desirable West University YOUR new dream home. Gorgeous hardwoods are found throughout the home. Chef's Kitchen is equipped with abundant storage, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Formal Living Room could be used as home office. Plenty of natural lighting throughout. Plantation shutters make a gorgeous statement. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with wood flooring. Master Bedroom offers custom built-ins and a resort-like Master Bath with extended shower, jetted tub, and dual vanity with recent granite countertop and vessel sinks. Slate back patio and executive yard with whole home generator. Garage apartment with full bath.