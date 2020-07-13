/
pet friendly apartments
242 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1062 sqft
Located in a five-mile radius of some of the greatest attractions in the city, including shopping, school and dining locations. Includes a series of one- and two-bedrooms complete with granite countertops and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
920 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
14 Units Available
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1251 sqft
Close to Capital Memorial Park. Luxury apartments with fenced-in backyards in a community with a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and sports courts. Business center and coffee bar on site. Property offers garage parking.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
2210 Big Hollow Dr
2210 Big Hollow Drive, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1421 sqft
2210 Big Hollow Dr Available 06/10/20 Fabulous home in Wells Branch!!! - This fantastic Wells Branch home is located close to the neighborhood's impressive parks and trails.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1724 Gaylord Drive
1724 Gaylord Drive, Wells Branch, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2253 sqft
Gorgeous two story home with an attached garage that fits two cars. This beautiful home has an open kitchen to the dining and living room. The kitchen has white appliances, a small center island, and a walk in pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15029 Purslane Meadow Trail
15029 Purslane Meadow Trail, Wells Branch, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1876 sqft
Spacious Wells Branch 2 story - Spacious two story 4 bed 2.5 bath home located at end of culdesac - master bedroom and 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, living room w/ fireplace,dining, breakfast area. New paint, appliances, and carpet 1 year ago.
Results within 1 mile of Wells Branch
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
Lamplight Village
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Parmer Center
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Center Ridge is located at 701 Center Ridge Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1154 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lamplight Village
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1344 sqft
Community features two resort-style pools, gated entry, fitness centers and scenic grounds. Located close to The Domain and the MoPac Expressway. Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
48 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
215 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
18 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
