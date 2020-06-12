/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:00 PM
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Emmett Pkwy
2312 Emmett Parkway, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
Charming updated 1-story home located in highly sought after Wells Branch. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with wide open floor plan and loads of windows allowing for abundant natural light.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1895 sqft
Village at Wells Branch - 3 bedroom Home - Home in the Village at Wells Branch. Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1755 sqft
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace Available 08/07/20 Village at Wells Branch Home - Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15013 Haley Hollow
15013 Haley Hollow, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1744 sqft
Gorgeous 1 story home! Very functional floor plan offering plenty of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen opens up to living and dining area. Master suite provides double vanity sinks, walk in closet, stand alone shower and garden tub.
1 of 29
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
2210 Big Hollow Dr
2210 Big Hollow Drive, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1421 sqft
2210 Big Hollow Dr Available 06/10/20 Fabulous home in Wells Branch!!! - This fantastic Wells Branch home is located close to the neighborhood's impressive parks and trails.
Results within 1 mile of Wells Branch
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1332 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Scofield Farms
13 Units Available
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1154 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 23 at 07:52pm
$
Scofield Farms
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1396 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Lamplight Village
Contact for Availability
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1344 sqft
Community features two resort-style pools, gated entry, fitness centers and scenic grounds. Located close to The Domain and the MoPac Expressway. Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1365 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35, I-45, and Mopac. Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community offers 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage, and pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15716 Opal Fire Drive
15716 Opal Fire Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1768 sqft
This wonderfully maintained home is situated minutes away from 35, MoPac, 45, 130, The Domain, Downtown Austin, and major employers.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14605 Montoro Dr
14605 Montoro Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Modern one-story house for rent (3BR, 2BA) - Property Id: 292866 Modern, well-maintained and well-located one-story house in Wells Branch area, perfect for family: - 3 beds, 2 baths - Wood floor, renovated interior - Beautiful deck and backyard for
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
1814 Magazine Street
1814 Magazine Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
1814 Magazine Street Available 07/05/20 Stellar 3/2 Home in Lamplight Village on Greenbelt - Stellar home in Lamplight Village! Hard tile flooring throughout 1st level.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3504 Mocha Trl
3504 Mocha Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1947 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-Story Home in North Austin! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
13209 Bourbon Street
13209 Bourbon Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1309 sqft
13209 Bourbon Street Available 07/02/20 Well Maintained One Story Home in Great Neighborhood - Well maintained one-story home. Living room features vaulted ceiling, built-ins, fireplace and wood floors. French doors open to covered patio.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scofield Farms
1 Unit Available
13552 Anarosa Loop
13552 Anarosa Loop, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2047 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin - 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14701 Montoro Drive
14701 Montoro Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1416 sqft
14701 Montoro - Three bedroom 2 bath home in Wells Branch. Storage shed, shaded patio. Great location. Make ready in process (RLNE3990671)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
12906 Turkey Run
12906 Turkey Run, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1337 sqft
12906 Turkey Run Available 08/14/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain ~ Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living with Vaulted Ceiling & Stone Fireplace ~ Stained
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
13002 Candlestick Place
13002 Candlestick Place, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1421 sqft
13002 Candlestick Place Available 07/02/20 - (RLNE3297126)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
2007 Creole Drive
2007 Creole Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2173 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 in Scofield Farms - This beautiful, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Scofield Farms neighborhood features an open, bright floor plan, formal dining room, bonus room, and plenty of space.
Similar Pages
Wells Branch 1 BedroomsWells Branch 2 BedroomsWells Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWells Branch 3 BedroomsWells Branch Accessible Apartments
Wells Branch Apartments with BalconyWells Branch Apartments with GarageWells Branch Apartments with GymWells Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWells Branch Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX