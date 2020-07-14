All apartments in Webster
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Falls at Clear Lake

801 E Nasa Pkwy · (281) 864-3238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free. Reduced Rent on Select Units. Look and Lease Special: Waived Admin Fee
Location

801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0-0310 · Avail. now

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 0-0600 · Avail. Sep 9

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 0-0305 · Avail. Aug 8

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0-1311 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 0-1904 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 0-1405 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Falls at Clear Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Experience a carefree lifestyle at The Falls at Clear Lake Apartments in Webster, Texas. We are perfectly situated within beautifully landscaped grounds, providing seamless access to schools, employers, freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind, our expansive one and two-bedroom floor plans feature a wide array of stylish and efficient amenities including faux-wood flooring, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in select units! We bring you classic apartment living at its best, and we guarantee you'll enjoy a comfortable life of relaxation. From our tropical-style pools, activity centers, dog park, and covered parking, you'll find easy living with endless comforts and conveniences. The staff at The Falls Clear Lake Apartments takes pride in ensuring residents only the best in apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Falls at Clear Lake have any available units?
The Falls at Clear Lake has 45 units available starting at $759 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does The Falls at Clear Lake have?
Some of The Falls at Clear Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Falls at Clear Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Falls at Clear Lake is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free. Reduced Rent on Select Units. Look and Lease Special: Waived Admin Fee
Is The Falls at Clear Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Falls at Clear Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Falls at Clear Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Falls at Clear Lake offers parking.
Does The Falls at Clear Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Falls at Clear Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Falls at Clear Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Falls at Clear Lake has a pool.
Does The Falls at Clear Lake have accessible units?
No, The Falls at Clear Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Falls at Clear Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Falls at Clear Lake has units with dishwashers.
