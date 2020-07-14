Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court carport cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal

Experience a carefree lifestyle at The Falls at Clear Lake Apartments in Webster, Texas. We are perfectly situated within beautifully landscaped grounds, providing seamless access to schools, employers, freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind, our expansive one and two-bedroom floor plans feature a wide array of stylish and efficient amenities including faux-wood flooring, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in select units! We bring you classic apartment living at its best, and we guarantee you'll enjoy a comfortable life of relaxation. From our tropical-style pools, activity centers, dog park, and covered parking, you'll find easy living with endless comforts and conveniences. The staff at The Falls Clear Lake Apartments takes pride in ensuring residents only the best in apartment living.