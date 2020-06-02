All apartments in Webster
504 Pedernales Street

504 Pedernales St · No Longer Available
Location

504 Pedernales St, Webster, TX 77598
Webster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This absolutely stunning FURNISHED home is located in a cul-de-sac and has an enormous backyard. The very large, yet cozy and open-concept kitchen/family room is perfect for family quality time and entertaining guest. You will feel very at home here nesting in the beautiful community of Edgewater. Features include a Grand Foyer, Formal Dining, Fireplace in Family Room, High ceilings, butlers pantry, media room, game room, covered patio, extra storage space in garage, washer & dryer, King-sized bedroom set in the master bedroom, Queen size bedroom set in bedrooms 2-4, a beautiful sectional, coffee table and end table in family room, sectional in the game room, a formal dining set, bar stools, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and patio furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Pedernales Street have any available units?
504 Pedernales Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Pedernales Street have?
Some of 504 Pedernales Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Pedernales Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Pedernales Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Pedernales Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 Pedernales Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Webster.
Does 504 Pedernales Street offer parking?
Yes, 504 Pedernales Street offers parking.
Does 504 Pedernales Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Pedernales Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Pedernales Street have a pool?
No, 504 Pedernales Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Pedernales Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Pedernales Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Pedernales Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Pedernales Street has units with dishwashers.

