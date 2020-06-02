504 Pedernales Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This absolutely stunning FURNISHED home is located in a cul-de-sac and has an enormous backyard. The very large, yet cozy and open-concept kitchen/family room is perfect for family quality time and entertaining guest. You will feel very at home here nesting in the beautiful community of Edgewater. Features include a Grand Foyer, Formal Dining, Fireplace in Family Room, High ceilings, butlers pantry, media room, game room, covered patio, extra storage space in garage, washer & dryer, King-sized bedroom set in the master bedroom, Queen size bedroom set in bedrooms 2-4, a beautiful sectional, coffee table and end table in family room, sectional in the game room, a formal dining set, bar stools, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and patio furniture.