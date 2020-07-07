All apartments in Webster
Location

18915 Egret Bay Boulevard, Webster, TX 77058
Webster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cabe54a028 ----
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is ready for move in. Luxury vinyl floors throughout the living room and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. granite countertops in the kitchen with all updated stainless steel appliances. Grey tone in the bathrooms with tile floors and updated showers. Spacious living area with fire place and dining room connected. Private balcony over looking courtyard with picnic tables and greenspace. Washer and dryer also included. Getaway and walk to the bay to enjoy a waterfront view or cool off in the community pool! Close proximity to UHCL, Nasa, shopping, and tons of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18915 Egret Bay have any available units?
18915 Egret Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Webster, TX.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does 18915 Egret Bay have?
Some of 18915 Egret Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18915 Egret Bay currently offering any rent specials?
18915 Egret Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18915 Egret Bay pet-friendly?
No, 18915 Egret Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Webster.
Does 18915 Egret Bay offer parking?
No, 18915 Egret Bay does not offer parking.
Does 18915 Egret Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18915 Egret Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18915 Egret Bay have a pool?
Yes, 18915 Egret Bay has a pool.
Does 18915 Egret Bay have accessible units?
No, 18915 Egret Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 18915 Egret Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 18915 Egret Bay does not have units with dishwashers.

