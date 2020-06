Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 4/2.5/2 with an office, two-story home features have been completely renovated to feature wood-like plank flooring in all living areas and new upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Master bedroom and office downstairs and other 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. The stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances will not disappoint. 2 tone paint throughout and new plumbing and light fixtures. 2 air conditioning units for our HOT Texas summers and swing set in the backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.