Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wow! Darling home situated in downtown Waxahachie! Cozy feel with warm neutral tones! NO carpet. Stunning stained concrete throughout the home. NEW blinds! Open concept with a split floor-plan for added privacy! Oversized master suite. Vaulted ceilings! Updated fixtures! Charming kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and a plethora of cabinet space. Private fenced backyard. Close to downtown and highways for an easy commute. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.