Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:56 PM

8229 April Lane

8229 April Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8229 April Lane, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPARKLING DIVING POOL!!!! One story ranch style home in established neighborhood. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large family room includes a stone fireplace and wet bar. NO CARPET...hard floors through out the home. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and upgraded countertops. This is a pet friendly property!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8229 April Lane have any available units?
8229 April Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 8229 April Lane have?
Some of 8229 April Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8229 April Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8229 April Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8229 April Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8229 April Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8229 April Lane offer parking?
No, 8229 April Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8229 April Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8229 April Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8229 April Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8229 April Lane has a pool.
Does 8229 April Lane have accessible units?
No, 8229 April Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8229 April Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8229 April Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8229 April Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8229 April Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

