8229 April Lane

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPARKLING DIVING POOL!!!! One story ranch style home in established neighborhood. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large family room includes a stone fireplace and wet bar. NO CARPET...hard floors through out the home. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and upgraded countertops. This is a pet friendly property!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.