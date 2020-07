Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Situated in Watauga, just a stones throw from North Richland Hills, and down the block from Foster Village Park. Fully updated, new cabinets, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring throughout! Fresh finishes a huge game room garage conversion make this a unique property for this area. Be the first to take advantage of this recent renovation! Large backyard also includes a large storage building for your convenience. No pets are being considered at this time.