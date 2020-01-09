7725 Prairie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Open floor plan house. Mature trees provide shade to front and back yards. Eat in kitchen. Covered Patio in back. Large private wood fenced backyard. Wood plank style laminate flooring installed in Fall 2016 in living area and master. Wood burning fireplace in LA. Master suite has separate shower, jetted tub, double sinks. Conveniently located to Capp Smith Park, tennis courts, baseball fields, Watauga recreational center, restaurants, shopping and more! Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.