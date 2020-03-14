All apartments in Watauga
7709 Dove Ct

7709 Dove Court · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Dove Court, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage is in a great Cul De Sac. Home features a living room with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and laminate flooring. The kitchen features an eat in breakfast bar and island. Other features include split bedrooms, walk in closets, separate full size utility room, gorgeous backyard setting complete with dock, storage, large trees and covered patios. Small pet considered on owners approval. TAR application, copy of D.L.'s, last 3 pay stubs. Picture of pet. $40 application fee per adult can be paid on

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Dove Ct have any available units?
7709 Dove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7709 Dove Ct have?
Some of 7709 Dove Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Dove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Dove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Dove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Dove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Dove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7709 Dove Ct offers parking.
Does 7709 Dove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Dove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Dove Ct have a pool?
No, 7709 Dove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Dove Ct have accessible units?
No, 7709 Dove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Dove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7709 Dove Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 Dove Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7709 Dove Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

