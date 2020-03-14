7709 Dove Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage is in a great Cul De Sac. Home features a living room with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and laminate flooring. The kitchen features an eat in breakfast bar and island. Other features include split bedrooms, walk in closets, separate full size utility room, gorgeous backyard setting complete with dock, storage, large trees and covered patios. Small pet considered on owners approval. TAR application, copy of D.L.'s, last 3 pay stubs. Picture of pet. $40 application fee per adult can be paid on