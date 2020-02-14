All apartments in Watauga
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

6917 Yorkston Street

6917 Yorkston Street · No Longer Available
Location

6917 Yorkston Street, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled stunning home! Layout of home makes it feel much larger than it is. Split bedroom, large master with full bathroom, new ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. All new modern kitchen, granite countertop, backsplash, brand-new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous light fixtures, tile floors. Great space for dinning table with beautiful modern chandelier. Wood laminate flooring throughout living room with modern large ceiling fan. New carpet in all bedrooms. Both bathrooms have new modern vanities, lighting and tile. Large backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Yorkston Street have any available units?
6917 Yorkston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6917 Yorkston Street have?
Some of 6917 Yorkston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Yorkston Street currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Yorkston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Yorkston Street pet-friendly?
No, 6917 Yorkston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6917 Yorkston Street offer parking?
No, 6917 Yorkston Street does not offer parking.
Does 6917 Yorkston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Yorkston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Yorkston Street have a pool?
No, 6917 Yorkston Street does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Yorkston Street have accessible units?
No, 6917 Yorkston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Yorkston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 Yorkston Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6917 Yorkston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6917 Yorkston Street does not have units with air conditioning.

