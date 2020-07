Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE AN UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND 2 FULL BATHS IN A NICE ESTABLISH NEIGHBORHOOD. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. HUGE SUN ROOM-GAME ROOM. LARGE KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITY AND GARDEN TUB. OPEN PATIO WITH A BEAUTIFUL DECK. BACKYARD WITH A NICE SHED. A MUST SEE. THIS PROPERTY IS CLOSE TO SCHOOL, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. BRING YOUR CLIENTS THEY WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.