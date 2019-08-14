All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6709 Red Rock Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6709 Red Rock Trl
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

6709 Red Rock Trl

6709 Red Rock Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6709 Red Rock Trail, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Nice 3-2-2 in Watuaga, Birdville ISD. Spacious, open floor plan has a large living area, separate dining area, light and bright kitchen with butcher block island, breakfast bar and lots of storage, roomy master suite with walk-in closet, extra counter space in master bath. Nice backyard with large stone patio and sprinkler system. Ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, security system and more!

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$235 Initial Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 Red Rock Trl have any available units?
6709 Red Rock Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6709 Red Rock Trl have?
Some of 6709 Red Rock Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 Red Rock Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Red Rock Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Red Rock Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 Red Rock Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6709 Red Rock Trl offer parking?
No, 6709 Red Rock Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6709 Red Rock Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 Red Rock Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Red Rock Trl have a pool?
No, 6709 Red Rock Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Red Rock Trl have accessible units?
No, 6709 Red Rock Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Red Rock Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 Red Rock Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6709 Red Rock Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6709 Red Rock Trl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District