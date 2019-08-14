6709 Red Rock Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON! Nice 3-2-2 in Watuaga, Birdville ISD. Spacious, open floor plan has a large living area, separate dining area, light and bright kitchen with butcher block island, breakfast bar and lots of storage, roomy master suite with walk-in closet, extra counter space in master bath. Nice backyard with large stone patio and sprinkler system. Ceramic tile floors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, security system and more!



$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older

$235 Initial Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max