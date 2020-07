Amenities

Great split bedroom floor plan, two full bathrooms, and large living room with wood burning fireplace. Laminate flooring in entry, living room, and master bedroom. Updated appliances include a microwave that is also a convection oven. Refrigerator will stay if Tenant would like. Close to the community park and shopping. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18.