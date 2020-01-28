6608 Swanee Ct.

Amenities

A shining gem in Watauga! Ready for move in with new interior paint. Entry way greets you with beautiful, custom troweled and stained concrete floors, recently refinished, which lead you into a large living room. Living opens into galley style kitchen which features granite counter tops and matching black appliances. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks the second living area. This converted garage room offers plenty of flex space as well as a fireplace! Large utility closet off of second living room houses the washer and dryer connections. Bedrooms are located along one hallway. Master bedroom overlooks backyard and a half bath en suite. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closet space. All bedrooms are newly carpeted. Enormous backyard presents endless opportunities for entertaining or enjoying time to yourself. Conveniently located in northeast Tarrant county, minutes away from 820 interchanges with easy access to TexExpress Lanes.



Move in special: 1st month's rent $699.00 (normally $1495.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in January 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 04.30.2021.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.