Watauga, TX
6608 Swanee Ct.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 2:56 PM

6608 Swanee Ct.

6608 Swanee Court · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Swanee Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
A shining gem in Watauga! Ready for move in with new interior paint. Entry way greets you with beautiful, custom troweled and stained concrete floors, recently refinished, which lead you into a large living room. Living opens into galley style kitchen which features granite counter tops and matching black appliances. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks the second living area. This converted garage room offers plenty of flex space as well as a fireplace! Large utility closet off of second living room houses the washer and dryer connections. Bedrooms are located along one hallway. Master bedroom overlooks backyard and a half bath en suite. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closet space. All bedrooms are newly carpeted. Enormous backyard presents endless opportunities for entertaining or enjoying time to yourself. Conveniently located in northeast Tarrant county, minutes away from 820 interchanges with easy access to TexExpress Lanes.

Move in special: 1st month's rent $699.00 (normally $1495.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in January 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 04.30.2021.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Swanee Ct. have any available units?
6608 Swanee Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6608 Swanee Ct. have?
Some of 6608 Swanee Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Swanee Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Swanee Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Swanee Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6608 Swanee Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6608 Swanee Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Swanee Ct. offers parking.
Does 6608 Swanee Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Swanee Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Swanee Ct. have a pool?
No, 6608 Swanee Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Swanee Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6608 Swanee Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Swanee Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 Swanee Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 Swanee Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 Swanee Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

