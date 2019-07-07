All apartments in Watauga
Watauga, TX
6537 Meadowview Lane
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:21 AM

6537 Meadowview Lane

6537 Meadowview Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6537 Meadowview Ln, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage single family home. Keller schools. Within walking distance of Foster Village Park.

Recently renovated. Paint, updated flooring, counter-tops in kitchen and both bathrooms resurfaced, resurfaced tub and showers.

Spacious living room with fire place, and breakfast nook look out to the large treed and fenced backyard. Backyard has a shed for lawn equipment, PLUS another large AC equipped building that could be used for a workshop, office, gym, playroom, or bar.

Energy efficient windows installed in 2015. AC unit less than 3 years old.

$1455 deposit, $300 pet deposit, $20 per month preventative maintenance fee, application fee $55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 Meadowview Lane have any available units?
6537 Meadowview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6537 Meadowview Lane have?
Some of 6537 Meadowview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 Meadowview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6537 Meadowview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 Meadowview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6537 Meadowview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6537 Meadowview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6537 Meadowview Lane offers parking.
Does 6537 Meadowview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6537 Meadowview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 Meadowview Lane have a pool?
No, 6537 Meadowview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6537 Meadowview Lane have accessible units?
No, 6537 Meadowview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 Meadowview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6537 Meadowview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6537 Meadowview Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6537 Meadowview Lane has units with air conditioning.

