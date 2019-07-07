6537 Meadowview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage single family home. Keller schools. Within walking distance of Foster Village Park.



Recently renovated. Paint, updated flooring, counter-tops in kitchen and both bathrooms resurfaced, resurfaced tub and showers.



Spacious living room with fire place, and breakfast nook look out to the large treed and fenced backyard. Backyard has a shed for lawn equipment, PLUS another large AC equipped building that could be used for a workshop, office, gym, playroom, or bar.



Energy efficient windows installed in 2015. AC unit less than 3 years old.



$1455 deposit, $300 pet deposit, $20 per month preventative maintenance fee, application fee $55.