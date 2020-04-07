All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6437 Old Mill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6437 Old Mill Circle
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

6437 Old Mill Circle

6437 Old Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6437 Old Mill Circle, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice House with 3 Bedrooms ,2 baths, 2 car garage and big back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 Old Mill Circle have any available units?
6437 Old Mill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6437 Old Mill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Old Mill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Old Mill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Old Mill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6437 Old Mill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6437 Old Mill Circle offers parking.
Does 6437 Old Mill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6437 Old Mill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Old Mill Circle have a pool?
No, 6437 Old Mill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6437 Old Mill Circle have accessible units?
No, 6437 Old Mill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Old Mill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6437 Old Mill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 Old Mill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6437 Old Mill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District