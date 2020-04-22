Very nice one story home in Watauga. This home comes with updated carpet in the bedrooms and newer vinyl flooring in the baths. The living area has a fireplace and there is an eat in kitchen. 2 car garage. Back yard is fenced.. House is all electric. Birdville ISD. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. App fee is $45 pp. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks then rent must start. Credit check. TAR app. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6217 Douglas Drive have any available units?
6217 Douglas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6217 Douglas Drive have?
Some of 6217 Douglas Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Douglas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Douglas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.