Watauga, TX
6217 Douglas Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:49 AM

6217 Douglas Drive

6217 Douglas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Douglas Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice one story home in Watauga. This home comes with updated carpet in the bedrooms and newer vinyl flooring in the baths. The living area has a fireplace and there is an eat in kitchen. 2 car garage. Back yard is fenced.. House is all electric. Birdville ISD. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. App fee is $45 pp. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks then rent must start. Credit check. TAR app. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Douglas Drive have any available units?
6217 Douglas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6217 Douglas Drive have?
Some of 6217 Douglas Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Douglas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Douglas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Douglas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6217 Douglas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6217 Douglas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Douglas Drive offers parking.
Does 6217 Douglas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Douglas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Douglas Drive have a pool?
No, 6217 Douglas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Douglas Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 Douglas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Douglas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6217 Douglas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Douglas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Douglas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

