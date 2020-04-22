6217 Douglas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice one story home in Watauga. This home comes with updated carpet in the bedrooms and newer vinyl flooring in the baths. The living area has a fireplace and there is an eat in kitchen. 2 car garage. Back yard is fenced.. House is all electric. Birdville ISD. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. App fee is $45 pp. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks then rent must start. Credit check. TAR app. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent.