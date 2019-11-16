All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 6040 Blueridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6040 Blueridge Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:04 AM

6040 Blueridge Drive

6040 Blueridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6040 Blueridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 Blueridge Drive have any available units?
6040 Blueridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 6040 Blueridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6040 Blueridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 Blueridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6040 Blueridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6040 Blueridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6040 Blueridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6040 Blueridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 Blueridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 Blueridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6040 Blueridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6040 Blueridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6040 Blueridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 Blueridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 Blueridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6040 Blueridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6040 Blueridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District